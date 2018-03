Shirley J. (Rogers) VanEtten, 83, of Bethalto, died Monday, March 26, 2018, with her loving husband by her side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at Godfrey Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.