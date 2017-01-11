Shirley Jane VanBuskirk, 90, of Granite City, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

She was born Dec. 9, 1926, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Alfred and Mollie (Hodshire) Kahler. She retired as a procurement agent after 27 years of dedicated service with the Granite City Army Depot and at Scott Air Force Base. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Granite City and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing bingo, reading and sewing. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Mollie and David Huddleston of Collinsville; two sons, Joe VanBuskirk of Granite City and Lucas VanBuskirk of Granite City; two grandchildren, Arthur “Chip” Means and Michelle and Adam Hedger; a great-grandchild, Aden Hedger; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, David; infant grandson, Joshua; brother, Al Kahler; and a sister, Ella Mae Gabriel.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with the Rev. Jeffery Welch officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.