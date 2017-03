Shirley Jean Hall, 82 of Normal, Ill., formerly of Glen Carbon, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Parkwood Skilled Nursing in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.