Shirley Jeannette Kingston, 85, of Kendall Hill, died at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River where service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7.

Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.