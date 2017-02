Shirley Kay Yarbrough, 71, of Collinsville, died at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A procession will leave Irwin Chapel at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, leading to her place of rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.