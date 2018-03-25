Shirley M. “Shirl K” Kibort, 86, of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on July 18, 1931, in Madison. Shirley was a well-known lifelong resident of the Granite City area and had a business sense at a very young age. She helped her father in his business, Rogers Radio Appliances, as well as her mother’s many businesses, Little Lamb Land, Scotty’s Gifts and her resale shop. She also helped her husband, Al, with bookkeeping at Al’s Auto Body in Granite City. She was best known as “Shirl K,” the talented designer and owner of Shirl K Floral Designs and always added her “personal touch,” including a dove in special designs. Shirley loved life and taking care of her family, making celebrations and birthdays at Andria’s Restaurant extra special. She expressed her love for her family and friends by making her delicious chicken and dumplings and holiday nut roll. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing with her family and friends. Shirley was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, never missed a chance to play a good card game and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casinos. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, whom she adored. Shirley will be remembered as a successful businesswoman in the community, who always had a smile on her face and who dearly loved her family.

Shirley is survived by and will be missed by her loving husband of 67 years, Albert “Al” Kibort; her children, Kathy (Russell) Hamilton of Granite City, Karen (Jim) Greenwald of Granite City, Kenne Kibort of Belleville, and Keith (Debra) Kibort of Granite City; grandchildren, Brian Hamilton, Stacie Griggs, Brandi (Alan) Jansen, Dustin (Lauren) Wesley, Melissa Wesley, Dillon Wesley, Taylor May Kibort, Kristopher Kibort and Alex Kibort; eight precious great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Hall of Glen Carbon; and many other close family members and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; Harold Rogers, John and Margaret C. (Smith) Scott; sisters, Margaret MacZura, Haroldine Ross-Siebert; and her cherished grandson, Zachary Alyn Kibort.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Shirley’s life, services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the funeral home with Pastor Greg Dickerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In memory of Shirley, donations may be made to the Zachary Alyn Kibort Memorial Band Scholarship and will be accepted at the funeral home or the GCS Credit Union located on Maryville Road.