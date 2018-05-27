Shirley M. Jansen, 85, of New Baden and formerly of Granite City, passed away at 5:07 p.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden.

She was born Aug. 25, 1932 in Breese, Ill., a daughter of the late Raymond and Marie (Mueller) Loddeke. She married Al Jansen on June 13, 1951, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and he passed away on Jan. 2, 2012. She retired in 2012 from H&R Block after 35 years of dedicated service as a tax preparer. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was active with the Woman’s Club and the quilters. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Women’s Auxiliary, attended the H.O.P.E. widow’s luncheons and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jaima Jansen of Granite City; a son-in-law, Brad Joseph of New Haven, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Jansen of Granite City; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Sr. Mildred Loddeke, SSND of St. Louis; brother and sister-in-law, William and Marita Loddeke of Breese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Barbara Jansen of Highland, Jim and Bernadette Jansen of Trenton, Rosie Jansen of Breese, Ron Jansen of Breese, Carolyn Jansen of Breese and Pete and Jane Jansen of Breese; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Jansen; two daughters, Terri Joseph and Kay Kynion; grandson, Chris Joseph; great-granddaughter, Victoria Kynion; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann and Vernie Rolfingsmeyer, Sez Jansen, Ralph Jansen and Brenda Jansen.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Church or to the Clinton Manor Activity Fund and may be accepted at the funeral home.