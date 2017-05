Shirley M. (Love) Smith, 82, of Granite City, died at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at her home in Granite City.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave., Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City is handling arrangements.