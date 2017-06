Shirley M. Mueller, 85, of Edwardsville, died at 4:45 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.