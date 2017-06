Shirley Mae Morgan, 61, of Granite City, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Belleville.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until funeral services at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.