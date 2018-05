Shirley Marie Lance, 82, of Granite City, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Jack Swank officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 7, at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.