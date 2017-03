Shirley “Meme” Williams, 80, of Godfrey, formerly of East Alton, died at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at her daughter’s residence in Bethalto.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, where services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.