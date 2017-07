Shirley R. Davis, 81, of Bethalto, died at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will be at Moro Presbyterian Cemetery in Moro.