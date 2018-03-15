Shirley (Rabe) Day

Shirley Ann (Rabe) Day, 82, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be at 3 p.m. Monday, March 19, at the funeral home.
