Sidney C. Vaughn, 96, of Granite City, passed away Friday, November 2, 2018, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Ill.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, at the First United Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Ave. in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.