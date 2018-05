Sister Rosemary Micka, CDP, formerly Sister Mary Bernard, 98, of Alton, died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Saint Clare’s Villa in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home, 220 Court St. in Alton. A Rosary recitation will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23. A Mass of the resurrection will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fourth and Henry streets in Alton. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis.