Sonja Lee Keough, 77, of Granite City, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where in celebration of Sonja’s life, service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.