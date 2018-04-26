Spencer Keene Bacus, 24, of Rosewood Heights, an SIUE junior in the department of Applied Communication Studies; Fine Arts Fellow, honor thespian, accomplished actor and performer, versatile musician — pianist, woodwinds, guitar, vocalist — weightlifting and fitness enthusiast, beard aficionado, and best friend to everyone he met, peacefully passed away on April 24, 2018, in the arms of his parents, Mark and Debbie, while surrounded by his brother Oliver and sisters Jolie and Noel, as well as close family and loved ones after a long, inspirational journey of living with cancer.

A visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, at the corner of Airline and Center drives. A memorial service to celebrate Spencer will be held at a later date, yet to be announced.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.