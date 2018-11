Stan Carl Wania

Stan Carl Wania, 62, of Granite City, passed away at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 1, at the Granite City Moose Lodge.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.