Stanislaus “Stan” Stimac, 96, of Glen Carbon, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at Fountain View Manor, Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Stan will be laid to rest next to his wife, Violet, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.