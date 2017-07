Stanley G. Brown, 78, of Granite City, died Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road., Granite City. Graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Lake View Memorial Gardens, (Masonic Garden), Fairview Heights. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road.