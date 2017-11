Stanley G. Hudzik, 90, of Madison, died Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.