Stanley W. Ketchum, 91, of Wood River, died at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton after a brief illness.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at First United Methodist Church in Wood River. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.