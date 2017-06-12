Stanley R. “Butch” Hargrove, 72, of Granite City, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at his home.

He was born Oct. 30, 1944, in Granite City, a son of the late George Wesley and Margaret (Ezell) Hargrove. He married Sandra K. (Woodson) Hargrove on Feb. 2, 1973, in Granite City and she passed away on July 11, 2015.

He retired from Granite City Steel in 2004 as a stove tender after 35 years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force and was a member of the Granite City Moose Lodge. He enjoyed his days of bowling, playing pool, hunting and gambling.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn and John Martinez of Granite City and Julie and David Chepely of Granite City; five grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, Jake, Kristen and Stanley III; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard “Dick Hargrove and Wesley Hargrove; and two sisters, Audrey Pieper and Joyce Arney.

In celebration of his life and in accordance to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services are scheduled. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to the family or to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.