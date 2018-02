Stanley Rutkowski Jr., 60, of Pontoon Beach, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from noon until services at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Praise Community Fellowship Church (Immanuel United Methodist Church), 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.