Stephanie D. Gill, 48, of Godfrey, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at her home in Godfrey with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Greater Alton Church in Rosewood Heights. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is handling arrangements.