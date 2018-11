Stephen Charles Townzen

Stephen Charles Townzen, 62, of St. Louis, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, November 17, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Glen Thomas officiating. Memorials may be given to the family.