Stephen Drew Dunnagan, 70, of East Alton, died at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 1, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights. Burial will be private.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.