Stephen P. Woelfel, 86, of Michael, Ill., died Friday, June 30, 2017, at Pike County Memorial, Louisiana, Mo.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf in Hardin. Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Michael. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Hardin.