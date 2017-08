Stephen Ray Chestnut, 59, died at 4 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be 3:30 p.m. until celebration of life services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Skyline Church, 820 S. Prairie in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.