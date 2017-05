Steve J. Butkovich Sr., 88, died at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Holy Angels Church in Wood River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4. Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.