Steven B. Fears, 64, of Granite City, died at 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Godfrey.
A private family service will be held.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.
