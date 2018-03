Steven L. Cummings, 54, of Wood River, died at 5:37 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 2, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton, with a memorial prayer service at 7 p.m.

Targhetta and Wooldridge Funeral Home is handling arrangements.