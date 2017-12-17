Steven L. Starkey, 51, died at 3:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at his residence.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Cremation rites will be accorded.
