Steven LeRoy Lyles

Steven LeRoy Lyles, 67, of Jerseyville, passed away at 5:30 p.m. August 24, 2018, in Vicksburg, Mis.

Steven was born to Leroy and Nancy (Upton) Lyles on December 24, 1950. He graduated from Civic Memorial High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served time in Vietnam. He was a Tow Boat Captain for approximately 45 years. He primarily worked on the Mississippi River for most of his career, although he did spend some time working on the rivers of South America. He was a very well-respected Captain in his industry.

Steven was preceded in death by his wife, Randy Lyles, and his parents.

He is survived by his two children and two siblings and their respective families: son, Steven Lyles II, and his children; daughter, Rachael (Jonathan) Rhodes and their children; sister, Kathy (David) Richardson and their family; brother, Christopher (Brenda) Lyles, and their family.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Cottage Hills VFW in Cottage Hills.