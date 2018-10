Sue Hubbard, 78, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at Bethalto Care Center.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon Monday, October 15, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Julie Gvillo will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.