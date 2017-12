Sumi Bassett, 87, of Granite City, died at 11:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.