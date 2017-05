Susan A. Shanks, 63, of Kane, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville. Burial will follow in Kane Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.