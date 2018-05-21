Susan Elaine Valentine, 63, of Granite City, passed away at 1:04 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.
Services are private.
Online information and guestbook are through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Susan Elaine Valentine, 63, of Granite City, passed away at 1:04 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.
Services are private.
Online information and guestbook are through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018