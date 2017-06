Suzanne Griggs, 78, of Bethalto, died at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.