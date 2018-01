T. Patrick Kane, 91, of Godfrey, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. A celebration of his life following the interment will be from 1-6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.