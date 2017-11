Talon Scott Corbitt, 4, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Day Spring Four Square Gospel Church at 319 Sinclair Ave. in South Roxana.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.