Taniel A. Garabedian

Mr. Taniel A. Garabedian, 83, of Collinsville, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

In celebration of Taniel’s life, friends may call from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, November 16, with Fr. Torkom Chorbajian officiating at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, 1014 W. Pontoon Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.