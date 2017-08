Ted S. Kornegay, 83, of Godfrey, died at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the First United Methodist Church of Godfrey. Burial will be at Godfrey Cemetery with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.