Teresa A. Mortland, 59, of Hardin, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 27, at the Calhoun Unit 40 Elementary School. The family would like to invite all visitors to enjoy a meal in Teresa’s honor throughout the visitation, as she loved serving others. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg with Rick Burrow officiating. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.