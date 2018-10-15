Teresa L. Foley, 66, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 6:26 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born July 24, 1952 in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late John Anthony and Evelyn Belle (McClannahan) Bonvicino. She married Robert H. Foley on September 18, 1970 in Granite City and he survives. She had worked as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant with many years of dedicated service prior to her retirement. She love the arts and theatre and was an avid animal enthusiast, always watching television shows dedicated to enriching an animals life . She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by four sons, Robert Foley and fiancé, Misty Morris of Edwardsville, Thomas and Tina Foley of Edwardsville, John Foley and fiancé, Ingrid Nystrom of Affton, Missouri and Phillip Foley of Glen Carbon; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, John and Mary Bonvicino of Granite City, Ralph Bonvicino of Alton and Vincent and Terry Bonvicino of Granite City; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Barb Davis of Granite City and Becky and Robert Blankenship of Glen Carbon; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Theresa Bonvicino and a brother-in-law, Steve Davis. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the A.S.P.C.A. and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com