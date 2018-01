Terrence M. “Terry” Stuchlik, 75, of Alton, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Another visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward, Neb. Interment will follow at Seward Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.