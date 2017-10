Terri Koelker, 69, of Granite City, died Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.