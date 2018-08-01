Terri L. Munie, age 60 of Pocahontas, IL, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at her home in rural Pocahontas, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 03, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, August 04, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 04, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Father Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celebrant; Father Scott A. Snider, Pastor, Mother of Dolors, Vandalia, IL, Con-celebrant. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children St. Louis or Charity of Donor's Choice.