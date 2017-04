Terry L. Knoche Sr., 57, of West Plains, Mo., died at 10:19 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.